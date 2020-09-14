In Gurgaon, drive-in theatre gives a rare movie experience

Around 30 cars were parked at the SCC Backyard Sports Club in Sector 59, and the screening began at 8 pm. (Representational/Getty Images)

A drive-in film screening by Sunset Cinema Club on Sunday evening gave families and residents in Gurgaon a reason to step out after months. With Covid fears still looming, people got their own food and wore masks as they watched the movie while seated in their cars.

Around 30 cars were parked at the SCC Backyard Sports Club in Sector 59, and the screening began at 8 pm. Prior to the film, the projector displayed a sign asking people to stay in their cars and maintain distance.

Sapna Vasudeva (50), a teacher who had not stepped out for five months, said: “They are screening Hera Pheri. Even though we have watched the movie before, we decided to come here since it made for a safe outing.”

Sahil Kapoor, co-founder of Sunset Cinema Club, said, “We are building on this concept as it is safe… With cinema halls shut, we think this is the future of cinema.”

For sound, viewers could tune into the 89.0 channel on the radio. “We have tied-up with the channel for the first time. Earlier, we would provide wireless earphones but since we wanted it to be contactless, we decided on this,” said Sahil. He added that screenings will be done at the backyard every weekend.

The booking for Sunday was priced at Rs 1,200 per car. People can also opt for a membership, priced at Rs 2,000, and drive in for unlimited screenings a year.

Food and drinks were not served at the location and viewers could get their own food or order online. Parul Phadke (36) and her family got chips to munch on as she didn’t want to risk ordering from elsewhere. “This is the first time we are stepping out in months. My two-year-old daughter was very excited to get out of the house. We would go to the cinema halls quite often before Covid,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.