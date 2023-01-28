In Gurgaon, beat staff to visit senior citizens living alone

Gurgaon police have started a new initiative wherein beat riders of police staff will visit senior citizens living alone and regularly check on them for any kind of assistance. As part of a community policing initiative and to increase confidence among senior citizens, police said a roster of patrolling staff will be prepared and duties shall be assigned for daily and weekly visits.

Police officers said they are reaching out to RWAs and compiling a list of senior citizens, who are staying alone, with their contact details.

Virender Vij, DCP East, said, “The list will be shared with the beat riders in their respective areas. Directions have been given to the beat staff and three teams have been formed as part of the smart e-beat system. Under the initiative, the beat officers will visit senior citizens at their houses on a timely basis. This will build confidence among public and increase police visibility. Senior citizens will also be able to reach out to police in case of any contingencies.”

Police said many senior citizen couples, whose children have moved abroad or stay in other states, live in Gurgaon in gated societies and independent houses.

“In colonies which do not have a resident welfare association, police staff is reaching out to eminent citizens and compiling the data of senior citizens. There have been instances where a senior citizen passed away in a house and the incident was reported after several days. In certain areas, often such houses are targeted by burglars and robbers too. After the data is prepared, a duty chart shall be assigned and staffers will visit the senior citizens and interact with them to understand their concerns,” said a police official.