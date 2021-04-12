In Gurgaon, active Covid-19 cases double in one week but there’s a silver lining

The number of active covid cases in Gurgaon has almost doubled over the last one week, as the district sees a surge in infections this month.

According to the daily health bulletin issued by the district health department, last Sunday (April 4) the number of active Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 2972. By Sunday (April 11) this figure jumped to 5549. It was the day Gurgaon recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases.

Of the 5549 active cases in the district, the health bulletin reveals, 5165 are in home isolation. However, with cases rising daily, the demand for hospital beds has seen an increase this month and beds are filling up fast, despite the Deputy Commissioner early this month directing hospitals to increase number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients from 35 percent to 50 percent of “total bed capacity”.

Of the total number of oxygen beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in the district, 19 percent – 509 of 2650 – are currently occupied, up from 267 as of last Monday. Between the 369 ICU beds and the 172 ventilator beds reserved, the more concerning availability currently is with regard to ICU beds, more than 40 percent of which – 151 of 369 – are occupied. With regard to ventilator beds, less than 30 percent of the reserved beds – 48 of 172 – are currently occupied. Officials, recognising this fact, say fresh orders will be issued directing hospitals to increase the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients this week.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, said, “We will take stock of the situation today… we are already planning to increase the ratio of ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 patients.”

Data collated from the health bulletins reveals that a total of 5188 new cases of Coronavirus emerged in Gurgaon last week, a marked increase from the preceding week, when 2657 cases had emerged. The number of tests conducted has also increased during this period, but not in the same proportion as the number of fresh cases – from 35,698 in the week between March 29 and April 4 to 52,781 tests last week. For the last four days, more than 8000 tests have been conducted in the district each day.

The silver lining for Gurgaon, however, lies in the fact that, so far, despite the surge in cases since the middle of March, the number of fatalities each week has consistently remained below five. Last week, two fatalities were recorded due to the infection in the district while, in the week prior, this figure stood at three.