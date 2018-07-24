In Ghaziabad, drenched building foundations a constant concern

Rescue works underway after an under-construction building collapsed in Ghaziabad on Sunday. (PTI) Rescue works underway after an under-construction building collapsed in Ghaziabad on Sunday. (PTI)

In Ghaziabad’s Akash Nagar, on the fringes of which an under-construction building collapsed Sunday, complaints to builders and police about poor amenities and crumbling infrastructure are not uncommon. Being a low-lying area with no sewage lines, constant waterlogging is a perpetual issue.

Vinita Bhan, who has been living here for three years, pointed to a foul-smelling ‘pond’ outside her ground-floor flat.

“This is not a pond, it’s a vacant plot of depressed land. As there is no outlet for dirty water from houses in the vicinity, it all comes and collects here. Water constantly seeps into the foundation; imagine the damage done to the building.”

She added that verbal complaints have been made to the builder, asking that a drainage system be put in place, but in vain.

After Sunday’s collapse, she drafted a letter to the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and is collecting signatures. “One only takes medicine after the sickness hits,” she said.

The pond she referred to is not an isolated instance. The Indian Express found several such ‘ponds’ near buildings across the area.

Dharampal Singh, who built a home for his family four years ago, said the problem is worse this year: “When we first moved in, there were four buildings. As the number grows, it makes it harder for water to get absorbed as open areas with soil are shrinking.”

Naresh Singh, a resident of plot number 46 since 2015, filed an FIR against his builder in 2016, alleging that amenities like drainage were not provided.

He claimed the builder assaulted him when he complained about it. Residents of the same five-storey building sent three letters to the SHO of Masuri police station in December 2017, complaining that the building was “sinking” due to shoddy construction and lack of drainage. They claimed they received no response. Following the collapse, residents have sent a letter to the District Magistrate (DM).

Meanwhile, the Meerut commissioner has suspended four junior engineers of the GDA for the Ghaziabad collapse that left two dead.

The DM also issued a notice to the GDA and administrative officials to conduct a survey of all multi-storey buildings and structures under construction, and check if they are unauthorised or using inferior quality material.

