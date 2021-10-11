In fresh push to remove abandoned vehicles from streets, MCDs to auction, recycle them

In a fresh push to clear abandoned vehicles from Delhi’s streets, the three civic bodies will paste notices asking owners to remove them in a week else they will be towed away. Those vehicles that are beyond their operational age will either be auctioned or recycled.

Deputy Commissioner of North MCD Himanshu Gupta said, “Owners will be given a week’s time to remove such cars. Else, these will be picked up by the corporation and auctioned off or recycled as such vehicles cannot ply on roads as per pollution control norms.”

Explained Space constraints at junkyards In 2018, the three municipal corporations had undertaken a drive to clear junk vehicles but soon found that that the 26-odd centres where confiscated vehicles are stored were fast running out of space. Owners, too, were not turning up to reclaim them. The recently notified parking rules — Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019 — bans parking of junk vehicle in public spaces. It also empowers civic agencies to impound junk vehicles parked in a public space and “auction” them if unclaimed by the owner within a period of 14 weeks.

Diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years are not allowed on roads of Delhi-NCR. “Vehicles older than 15 years will not be released. Those that are fit to ply will be released after the owner pays a fine,” said Gupta.

A senior official said the fine will be between Rs 1,500-Rs 3,000 depending on the weight of the vehicle.

The official added that in cases where the owner wants to send their vehicle to states where it is permitted to be used, then they would have to give a undertaking. The same will be shared with the transport department.

On Saturday, more than 50 vehicles were removed from roads and lanes in the Karol Bagh Zone as part of a special drive. Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the North MCD has declared Saturdays as ‘dumped vehicles removal day’.

“These vehicles make the entire area dirty and pose a traffic hazard,” he said, adding that more such drives will be undertaken.

As per the Delhi government’s 2019 figures, there are about 4 million “overage” vehicles, both diesel and petrol, deemed de-registered but are yet to be taken off city roads.

East civic body spokesperson Rakesh Gupta said the corporation will soon come out with a public notice under which abandoned vehicles will be seized and only released if the owner pays a fine up to Rs 1 per kg. He said that the drive would be scaled up in a week’s time.

The South MCD too is set to follow suit and will intensify its operations in the coming days, said senior officials. A senior North DMC official added, “Unclaimed vehicles will be used in our ‘waste to wonder’ initiative.” Under this initiative, the civic bodies have been making artefacts and monument replicas from scrapped iron. These have been placed in parks — like Bharat Darshan park in Punjabi Bagh — and turned into a tourist attraction.