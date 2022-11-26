In fresh polygraph with Aaftab, experts check, recheck facts

Session two of the polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala (28), who was arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, saw officials questioning him about his relationship with the 27-year-old woman, if and why he attacked her and their fights.

“We asked him the same questions to check for discrepancies in his statement and confirm facts. We asked about his relationship with the deceased and what triggered him to attack her. We also asked about their fights and the motive… if it was pre-mediated or done in a fit of rage. He was cooperative but was not feeling well because of the weather,” said an FSL official.

With Friday’s session, which went on for nearly three hours at FSL Rohini, the test has been completed, said officials. Police and forensic officials said the session was short as Poonawala complained of fever and cold.

“It will take almost two-three days to analyse the results and prepare the report. If the report isn’t satisfactory, we will call him for more sessions. Only after the polygraph test is conducted will police move for a narco-analysis test,” said the official.

During Thursday’s session, Poonawala was asked if and how he committed the crime, where he hid the evidence and questions about his childhood and family among other things.

Police also questioned a friend and his landlord in connection with the incident. Police sources said the friend met the couple while they were backpacking in Himachal Pradesh and helped them get a flat.