In first fully offline exam in 2 years, DU sees 97.5% turnout

After prolonged protests by a section of students against offline examinations, Delhi University (DU) recorded a 97.5% turnout in its first offline exam held on Wednesday. Of the 45,435 students who had registered for the morning session, 44,311 students (97.5%) appeared for the exam, Dean of Examinations D S Rawat said.

“The exam went smoothly. Physical exams are being held after two years and students had protested against the physical mode of exam. The news is very encouraging for us,” he said. As a special one-time measure, students are being given an additional 30 minutes to write their exams.

DU had shifted to the online open book exam mode for students in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and had been continuing to hold exams in the same format since. This February, classes moved offline and the university reopened. In April, DU witnessed protests with students demanding the option to give exams in the online open book mode.

While students of first, third and fifth semesters appeared for online open book exams, offline examinations for students of second, fourth and sixth semesters have commenced.