In FIR against protesters, three farm laws find mention

In an FIR registered at Paschim Vihar police station on January 26 against protesters, including farm union leaders, in connection with the violence at Nangloi Chowk during the kisan rally on Republic Day, Delhi Police said the laws were aimed “at providing farmers with multiple marketing channels and a legal framework for farmers to enter into pre-arranged contracts regarding their agriculture produce”.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by Paschim Vihar SHO Tejpal Pal Singh under sections of the IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act. When contacted, Singh said, “I am not authorised to speak to the media. My DCP is authorised to speak to the media.” DCP (Outer district), Dr A K Koan could not be reached for a comment.

The FIR stated 18 policemen were injured and 15 men from various districts of Malwa region of Punjab were detained.

Referring to the Presidential assent to the Bills on September 27, 2019, the FIR, a copy of which was accessed by The Indian Express, noted that “… some people objected to the Bills and labelled these corporate friendly and anti-farmer”.

“The laws were initially protested mainly by some farmers in Punjab, and some political parties joined in on the pretext that the laws would hurt the farmer’s earnings… canards were spread that farmers will lose their land to corporates and APMC-run mandis will cease to exist, further the government will do away with minimum support price for agricultural produce. The government… tried to dispel the misgivings but protests started which initially remained localised in Punjab. On 26.11.2020, some protesting farmers were stopped by Haryana Police from marching towards Delhi for protesting against the said farm laws. Violence broke out and the above protesting farmers and their leaders broke through the barricades and continued with their march towards Delhi. On 27.11.2020, protesters started travelling with their tractors and trolleys to borders of Delhi and Haryana. Police arrangement was in place at Tikri border to stop them from marching towards Delhi,” read the FIR.

It detailed “11 rounds of negotiations between union cabinet ministers and 36 farm union leaders and others”, giving the contact details of all 36 leaders.

The FIR also stated that the Supreme Court intervened and stayed implementation of the laws till the outcome of the report by a committee it set up. “The central government also proposed to stay implementation of the laws for one-and-a-half years. However, on 22.01.2021, negotiations broke down and resulted in a stalemate,” it said.

Meanwhile, a team of cyber experts from Gandhinagar-based National Forensic Science University is joining the Delhi Police in its probe into the violence at Red Fort.