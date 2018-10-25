In Farukhnagar, SC verdict on crackers brings some hope

For the last two years, Diwali in Ghaziabad’s Farukhnagar has been a low-key affair — with deserted lanes, shutters of shops pulled down, and an endless wait for renewal of licences of firecracker manufacturers.

Outside a closed godown Wednesday afternoon, some manufacturers sit idle, waiting for members of the Farukhnagar Patakha Association who had gone to meet Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari.

“Authorities have shut down at least 55 godowns in Farukhnagar in the last two years. Five days ago, a few more were shut down. We have suffered immense losses… Almost everyone here is in the patakha business,” said Sushil Tyagi (32), a manufacturer who has been in this business for over a decade.

Manufactures said they make Rs 3-4 lakh during Diwali, while the rest of the year, they only earn a few thousand.

Once Diwali is over, they start making crackers for weddings, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

“I haven’t been able to pay my kids’ school fee in the last 10 months. I started a business of lights, but suffered losses… I am currently without a job,” said Tyagi.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court put a partial ban on firecrackers, allowing a two-hour window to burst “green crackers” on Diwali. In Farukhnagar, this verdict is a ray of hope.

“Last year, we stocked up crackers during Diwali, but the SC imposed a ban on their sale. This year, I am hoping to sell that stock, even though 30% of those crackers would have been damaged,” said Tahir Malik (36).

DM Maheshwari told The Indian Express: “We are examining the SC order; it will take a day or two to renew (only) valid licences. After that, we will check the godowns for safety measures and the kind of crackers they are selling. Public safety is most important.”

In Farukhnagar, the crackers being manufactured range from anars and phooljharis to magic pops and rockets. Pramod Kumar (42) has spent the last two decades working at a cracker manufacturing unit in the area earning a meagre Rs 5,000-6,000 a month. “In the last two years, I have been earning even less. I had to open a tea stall, and I do odd jobs like fixing punctures,” he said.

Nineteen-year-old Amir’s family, who made crackers for decades, is now looking for other jobs. “Some of us have taken to driving cabs. We were financially well-off, but now it’s hard. No one has spoken to us about ‘green crackers’. We will make them, if someone tells us how to,” he said.