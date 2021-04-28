In Faridabad, a 30-bed isolation facility comes up for police personnel

According to police officials, the 30-bed isolation facility has been set up in the community centre in sector 30.

As Covid cases continue to surge in Faridabad, the district police have created an isolation facility specifically for its personnel who may test positive for the infection.

“Apart from oxygen, this isolation centre is also equipped with other essential facilities, including meals for the personnel,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

Commissioner of Police, OP Singh said, “By staying in this isolation centre, the police personnel will also be able to share their ideas about the police department with each other and, by staying with their own, will be able to recover quickly.”

According to officials, a total of 90 police personnel of Faridabad Police are currently being treated for Coronavirus, including a DCP level officer. While two of those infected are undergoing treatment in hospitals, the remaining 88 personnel are in home isolation.

“As it is known, the second wave of Coronavirus is more dangerous than the first but police personnel always have to step forward to help and protect people. Some male and female police officers have, hence, been infected while performing their duties,” said PRO Singh.

Officials said that the Commissioner of Police, on Tuesday, held a video conference meeting with 37 of the infected personnel, following which he directed that a “WhatsApp support group” of all Covid positive police personnel be made. He also made an ACP level officer in charge of ensuring that the personnel of Faridabad Police who have tested positive get proper treatment and are well looked after.