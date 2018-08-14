In farewell speech, Justice Teji raises issue of vacancies at Delhi High Court

The question surrounding judicial appointments to constitutional courts came to fore once again, this time in the Delhi High Court. Justice P S Teji, who retired as Delhi High Court judge Monday, brought up the high number of vacancies in the High Court while giving his farewell address.

Speaking on the significance of timely justice to poor, Justice Teji said it “is the only parameter to judge the growth of a civilisation…”

He also expressed disappointment at delaying tactics used by “parties with resources” and said that it is ultimately the poor who suffer.

He then called for appointment of new judges to the Delhi HC, which is currently functioning with half its sanctioned strength.

“There have been no new appointments. The High Court is functioning with half its sanctioned strength,” he remarked.

Delhi HC Justice Pratibha Rani will retire on August 24, which will bring the number to 33 against the sanctioned strength of 60 judges, according to the Department of Justice website.

Justice Teji served as a High Court judge for nearly four years. He spent a considerable amount of time dealing with criminal matters.

