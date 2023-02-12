In eye of storm over ‘kidnapped’ daughter, suspended BJYM president blames wife’s ‘stress’ for incident

Still identified as president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on the BJP youth wing’s website a day after he was expelled from the primary membership of the party, Vasu Rukhar blames “the stress” his wife has been going through for “the incident” involving his month-old daughter earlier this week.

The “incident” in question is the alleged abduction of Rukhar’s daughter from Central Delhi’s Jhandewalan Wednesday, before she was abandoned near a temple in Maurice Nagar. However, as police began their probe into the incident, the child’s mother was also questioned, officers said.

On the cusp of turning 40 and known to be close to BJP’s organisational leadership, Rukhar’s first tryst with politics dates back to his days as an ABVP candidate for the 2008 DU students union polls.

“I have nothing to do with the incident that happened two days ago and is being used to spread negativity through media and social media. Police are conducting an impartial investigation… and whatever my wife ended up doing because of mental stress, all of it is being investigated,” Rukhar said in a video message aimed at clearing the air.

“I am looking for answers myself, but I appeal to everyone not to believe any negativity, any rumour. If I was truly involved in all this, the law would not have spared me. I respect the decision taken by the party regarding me. We (as a family) have been serving the party for the last 30 to 35 years. If the party is ever in need of a common member, a brother, I am always there,” he added.

A resident of North Delhi’s Malkaganj and one of three brothers born to a bank employee father actively involved with BJP’s and RSS’s local activities and a housewife mother, Rukhar, as per a party leader, became associated with the ABVP in 2004 and was the Satyawati College president for two consecutive terms before being considered as a candidate for the DUSU elections.

Rukhar’s father-in-law, who has held multiple posts in the party’s state unit and also happens to be one of the 10 nominated members or aldermen to the MCD, is a senior Delhi BJP leader with strong ties to the RSS.

“He (Rukhar) belongs to the Valmiki community. His loyalty was unquestionable since he has been associated with the party in one form or another since his college days,” a party source said. “He was part of the ABVP panel for the post of vice-president, led by now expelled party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, that was able to make a dent in the 2008 DUSU polls, though Sharma was the only one who could manage to win.”

A single message by Rukhar to BJYM and BJP’s state leadership regarding the alleged kidnapping of his daughter had triggered a flurry of activity aimed at recovering her. “The message flashed across almost all party WhatsApp groups,” the leader said.

“Though it was evening, every BJP karyakarta either reached the location or deputed someone to do so. After the child was recovered soon after, he was the one who informed everyone personally. But we had trouble digesting the story,” the leader said. The child is the couple’s third daughter.