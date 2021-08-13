In Dwarka, new letter aims to counter protest against Haj House

A set of residents of Dwarka have been circulating a statement condemning the “communal contents” of a letter written last week by the All Dwarka Residents Federation (ADRF) to the Lt-Governor asking him to cancel the allotment of land for a Haj House in sector 22.

The statement, soliciting signatures, said that the undersigned “strongly disagree with the letter written by the All Dwarka Residents Federation”. It goes on to add that the ADRF does not represent all residents of Dwarka as claimed by them. “It is a small group out to foment trouble and incite hatred by provoking public disorder,” the statement read.

A protest was also held in Dwarka last week attended by some residents as well as BJP leaders against the proposed Haj House.

The letter written by the ADRF, which claims to represent at least 5,000 residents, had claimed that brotherhood, harmony and peace in the society would be disturbed if the Haj House is allowed to be constructed in Dwarka.

The statement circulated by the group of Dwarka residents countered the points raised by the ADRF. “The apprehension conveyed in the letter about brotherhood, harmony, peace, law and order being disturbed and possibility of riots, migration of Hindus clearly indicates the political agenda of the members of ADRF,” it states. “The letter is highly objectionable and it denigrates Muslims and is spreading hatred against them. We demand that the local police authorities take suo-motu cognizance of this and file a case on the signatories for spreading hatred with the intent to cause public disorder and disharmony, as well as create ill-will between different religious groups.”

Social activist Shabnam Hashmi, a resident of Dwarka, said she put the statement together on behalf of ‘Dwarka Eksath’, a platform of residents “who believe that Dwarka is a diverse place and everyone has an equal right to live there in peace and harmony”. An online meeting was held on Thursday to release the statement and residents from Dwarka spoke at the event, she said.

After the first 100 signatures gathered from friends and by word-of-mouth, the statement was circulated publicly, opening it up for signatures from others as well, she said. “We plan to send it to the Lt-Governor on Monday,” she added.

Signatories said that they signed the statement to oppose the communal sentiment that the ADRF raised.

Rahul Singh, a 65-year-old resident of Dwarka who signed the statement after he received it on WhatsApp, said the controversy over the Haj house issue was polarising. “There are groups that are openly posting communal material. This is dangerous. The ADRF does not represent me. If we keep quiet, it will turn into a non-issue,” he said, adding that he had forwarded the statement to others.

Xavier Mathew, 69, another resident who signed the statement, said, “Dwarka is a peace-loving area. We have never heard of this so-called ‘federation.’ Their objection that the place will get congested because of the Haj House is not true. Their objections have no relevance; it is only to polarise people. The spot is, in fact, a good place for the Haj House since commuting to and from the place is easy. The airport is not very far away.”

The foundation stone of the Haj House was laid in 2008, by then CM Sheila Dikshit. Protesters said they had protested against it back then as well. The project was put on the back burner and it was in 2018 that the Delhi government allocated Rs 94 crore for it.

The statement has been signed by 201 people so far. Of them, 130 are from Dwarka, and the rest are from other places, Hashmi said.