In DU, many takers for 100% courses, regional skew

Premier Delhi University colleges are staring at a regional skew vis-a-vis student representation in courses for which they released 100% cut-offs. At Hindu College, Hansraj College, Ramjas College and Shri Ram College of Commerce, students from the Kerala Board have applied in large numbers to courses demanding the perfect score.

On the second day of admission at Hindu College, by Tuesday evening, around 120 admissions had been completed for Political Science, which has only 20 general category seats. All but two of these were from the Kerala state board.

Political Science will therefore be closed for admission in the second list for the general category at least, along with a few more courses. “We have also received a lot of applications for Physics where, for 32 general seats, 58-60 admissions have taken place, and for Chemistry where we have admitted 80 seats against 32 seats,” said Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava.

Hansraj College had released 100% cut-off for Computer Science (Hons). As of Tuesday evening, 13 applications had been approved by the principal and more than 50 were pending. “Not just the ones the principal has approved, but even the ones which have been approved by the convenor but are pending principal’s approval, are all from Kerala,” said a teacher of the computer science department.

At Ramjas College, too, 32 admissions had been approved by Tuesday evening for 31 general category seats. “Interestingly, only five of these were from the general category, but since they are all 100% scorers, we will count them as general. Except one or two applications that were from CBSE, all others are from Kerala Board. This can affect diversity in a class,” said a teacher in charge of admissions at Ramjas.

“We had announced 100% cut-off thinking most of these students will go to Hindu College, and we will get to bring down the cut-off in the second list, but now we will close Political Science for the general category,” he said.

Ramjas College Principal Manoj Khanna said even in courses like B.Com where the cut-off was 99.25%, the college was seeing a huge rush of students, 80% of whom were from the Kerala Board.

SRCC, which had announced 100% cut-offs for both Economics and B Com (Hons) – the only two courses it offers – is also seeing a large number of students from the state. In Economics, 31 applications have been approved for admissions so far of which 13 are from Kerala Board.

In B Com (Hons), the college had approved 110 admissions by Tuesday evening, with one in every three applications from the Kerala Board.

“It is surprising to see such a large number of students getting 100% in every subject, including Hindi. We have been seeing in previous years how this does not translate to academic brightness and even basic concepts need to be re-taught to these students,” said a teacher at SRCC involved in the admission process.

“This year, we’re also seeing 100% marks from Punjab and Maharashtra state boards, which were a rarity. It seems like there is a competition happening among all the Boards because nobody wants to be left behind in this race. This is resulting in a very dangerous situation for DU,” he said.

All courses with 100% cut-off, however, are not faring well. SGTB Khalsa College, which had released 100% cut off for B.Com, had not seen a single admission till Tuesday evening. The same was the case with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College which released 100% cut-off for Computer Science. At Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, which also released 100% cut-off for Computer Science, only one admission had taken place — from the Kerala Board.

“Since Hansraj College had also declared 100% cut-off for Computer Science, students have preferred to go there. We will evaluate and release the second-cut accordingly,” said DDU Principal Hem Chand Jain.

In total, till around 7:45 pm, the university had received 47,291 applications across colleges, of which 9,114 had been approved, and 7,167 candidates had paid their fees.