In DU, Hindu and Miranda colleges are top picks among students from state Boards

With the highest mean admission percentage among all boards, the report of the DU committee to examine admission-related issues records that, at the time of its compilation, 34.13% of students from the Kerala board admitted to its undergraduate courses were admitted to Hindu College.

The committee, which has recommended that undergraduate admissions to the university be conducted through a common entrance test, has done a detailed study of colleges and courses to which students from the boards with highest admission numbers — CBSE, the Kerala board, the Haryana board, and the Rajasthan board — were admitted. The data covers 47,306 admissions done under the first three cut-off lists.

The Kerala board, which had the highest mean admission percentage of 98.43%, had high numbers of admissions at some of the most popular colleges.

Also Read | DU panel flags unequal undergrad admission opportunities, backs CET

As many as 645 students from the board were admitted to Hindu College, which made up 34.13% of the total students from the board admitted to DU; 268 were admitted to Miranda House; 146 to Zakir Husain College; 117 to Ramjas College; and 107 to Hansraj College.

From the Rajasthan board, the highest number of admissions, 252, were also in Hindu College. From the Haryana board, the highest were recorded at Miranda House with 160 admissions. For CBSE, the highest were recorded at Dyal Singh College.

In several of its popular courses, the college had also admitted far more students than its capacity, mostly from these boards. For instance, in BSc (Honours) Physics, Hindu College’s total capacity was 79 students. Against these, the report records 123 admissions from the Kerala board, 52 from the Rajasthan board, 17 from CBSE and 7 from the Haryana board.

Similarly, for BA (Honours) Political Science, it had a capacity of 49 students. Against these, the report records 120 admissions from the Kerala board, 22 from CBSE, 3 from Rajasthan and 1 from Haryana.

In BSc (Honours) Mathematics with a capacity of 49, the report records 77 admissions from the Kerala board, 61 from the Rajasthan board, 14 from CBSE and 11 from the Haryana board.

A similar picture has also been recorded in Miranda House. There, in BSc (Honours) Physics with 86 sanctioned seats, the report records 56 admissions from the Rajasthan board, 39 from the Haryana board, and 38 from Kerala board.

In BA (Honours) Political Science with 68 sanctioned seats, it records 43 admissions from the Kerala board.