In DU-CUET mix, new teething trouble

With the new admission process, a new problem has cropped up for colleges and candidates during the review of applications: some candidates cannot map their Common University Entrance Test papers against subjects they studied in school, culminating in colleges rejecting their applications.

According to the admission rules issued by Delhi University this year, for admission, candidates can only write the CUET in subjects they studied in class XII. During the ‘subject-mapping’ stage of the application process, they had to ‘map’ the CUET papers they had written against their class XII subjects.

Two different problems associated with this have cropped up. In the case of Ashok Kumar, whose subjects in class XII in the Rajasthan Board were Compulsory Hindi, Compulsory English, Hindi Literature, Political Science and Geography, he had been offered a seat in BA (Hons) Hindi based on his CUET score and preferences, to qualify for which CUET marks are considered from one language paper and three domain-specific subjects. However, his elective Hindi Literature paper is not one of the domain subjects in which the CUET was conducted. As a result, he wrote the history paper in CUET and tried to map this against his class XII Hindi Literature paper. On Thursday afternoon, he was informed by the college that his application was rejected because of “non-fulfilment of subject mapping criteria”.

“When I tried to raise this issue with DU, I was told that I should have raised this earlier in April but we weren’t tracking this so close back then. Because of this, all students who have studied elective literature subjects will become ineligible for honours courses at DU. This should have been thought of by the university,” said Lalit, his brother.

Dean (Admission) Haneet Gandhi said cases like these will be ineligible. “They don’t qualify for admissions because they won’t be able to map their subjects against any CUET papers. We can’t now compromise the eligibility criteria, they have been fixed and we have to follow them,” she said.

The other associated problem is that students simply wrote the CUET in papers they did not have in class XII.

Kirori Mal College admissions coordinator Siddhartha Lahon said this is the only reason the college has rejected applications so far. “There are also cases where there are some problems with certificates candidates have submitted, but we have raised queries with them and are giving them time to respond to these but in these subject mapping cases, there is nothing to be done. One student had studied three language courses in class XII so she has only two domain subjects, which will make her ineligible for all honours programmes. There was one student who was in the science stream in school and wrote the CUET in several subjects, but not Physics, Chemistry and Math, presumably because he thought they were not required to seek admissions in arts courses,” he said, saying that 10 applications had to be rejected as of Friday evening.

“We have not yet rejected any applications but there are 14 pending approval among which, along with document queries, there are cases with subject mapping issues. Though DU did publicise this aspect of applications, it seems that there are candidates who did not understand. Maybe we need to do deeper orientation on this,” said Miranda House principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda.

The same was flagged by Ramanujan College S P Aggarwal as a new issue, stating that this comes along with the issue of candidates submitting OBC certificates from the state list, as opposed to the central list which recurs every admission season.

As of 8 pm, 71,741 of 80,164 candidates had “accepted” their allotted seats. The university has now extended the deadline for acceptance to 11.59 am on Saturday. Colleges will have till 2.00 pm on Sunday to process all the applications.