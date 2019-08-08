In digitisation bid, anganwadi workers in Delhi get smartphones

Stating that it is a step towards digitisation of all anganwadi operations, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday distributed smartphones to all anganwadi workers in the city at an event held at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium.

“Earlier, you would have to maintain 11 or 12 registers a month at each anganwadi. Now using this smartphone, you will be able to enter everything into our database and the government will directly have access to that information. This is digitisation of the entire anganwadi centre that will not only benefit you, but also the department,” said Kejriwal, addressing a gathering of anganwadi workers.

According to government officials, the aim of introducing the smartphones is to reduce the administrative burden on the workers as well as enable real-time monitoring of all centres.

In 2018, the central Women and Child Development ministry had announced the ICDS-CAS (Common Application Software) to be rolled out in anganwadi centres across the country and to be used by anganwadi workers on smartphones under the POSHAN Abhiyaan.

A new Early Childhood Care Curriculum — for children at the centres aged three to six — was also inaugurated at the event, which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed is “along the lines of the world’s best early childhood care methodologies”.