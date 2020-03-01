In Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar, mob operated out of hospital

Windows were shattered on each floor. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav) Windows were shattered on each floor. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

A lone doctor sat in the casualty room of Mohan Nursing Home and Hospital while pieces of glass were being swept off the floor in other rooms of the hospital, which re-opened after four days on Saturday.

On Monday, as the riots in Northeast Delhi swelled, the hospital — located in Yamuna Vihar, just off the main Wazirabad road, and close to the petrol pump set ablaze in Bhajanpura — was used by the mob as a theatre of violence.

A video which had appeared on social media showed a group of around seven-eight men standing on the terrace of the hospital, firing and pelting objects at the road below.

Dr Anil Chauhan, who was at the hospital Saturday, said the incident recorded on video had taken place Monday, when the hospital was open and functioning. Patients and staff had to be evacuated from the building because of the incident, he said.

“There were four patients admitted at that time. Around 1 pm on Monday, violence escalated on the main road. As this continued for a while, people with injuries began coming to the hospital, including policemen. We were bandaging their wounds in the casualty room and the dressing room below. However, the mob began to grow on the hospital lane soon. Sensing it could get out of control, we evacuated patients who were admitted and sent them back home. The entire hospital staff fled as well. The mob must have entered after that,” he said.

The hospital remained shut for the next few days as violence raged on. There were no patients on Saturday, and only one doctor was present.

A semblance of normalcy returned after the first floor was cleaned. However, the windows were shattered on each floor. Glass shards remained on the beds and desks.

