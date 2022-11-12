In Delhi University, switch from cut-off to CUET helps Bihar state board, hurts Kerala

A switch in the admission procedure in Delhi University (DU) this year from cut-offs to the Common University Entrance test (CUET) appears to have helped students from some state boards more than others. For instance, the percentage of students admitted to DU from the Bihar state board has shown an uptick, while for the Kerala state board, the figure shows a decline, data accessed by The Indian Express show.

With the adoption of CUET and a centralised allocation admission system, DU this year moved away from a decades-long system of admissions based on Class 12 marks. The push came after last year when a university panel, constituted to examine admission related issues, had flagged unequal admission opportunities to students of different boards.

Admission data from the first two rounds of seat allocations — in which 62,825 admissions have taken place for roughly 70,000 seats in DU — shows that the bulk of admissions (85.67%) are still students under the two major national boards — CBSE (51,797 admissions) and CISCE (2,026 admissions). This is almost the same as last year’s figure, in which these two boards constituted 85.95% of the final 71,748 admissions.

The share in admissions of both these boards is also largely proportionate to the number

of candidates who had registered — CBSE candidates constituted 81.34% of the applicants while CISCE candidates made up 3.87% of the applicants.

However, differences from last year begin to emerge when one looks at students from state boards. Last year, candidates from the Kerala board made up 2.33% of the total admissions that took place in DU. This year, their share in admissions has come down to 0.62%. Similarly, last year candidates from the Haryana board made up 3.44% of admissions. This figure has drastically come down to 0.77%.

It’s a different story for candidates from the Bihar state board. Last year, they made up 0.77% of the admissions, while this year that figure is 2.3%.

Since the total number of applications this year (1.75 lakh) is considerably lower than last year (2.74 lakh), the acceptance rate — or the number of students who applied from a particular board and got admission — is generally higher, with one notable exception. Last year, the Kerala board had the highest acceptance rate among all major boards at 41.98%. This year, the figure has dropped to 21.17%.

Among the five boards with the highest number of admissions last year, the CBSE had the lowest acceptance rate at 26.42%. This year, it has the highest rate so far at 36.36%.