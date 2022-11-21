scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

In Delhi University, several vacant seats now open for spot admissions

On Sunday, DU displayed seats which remain vacant after three rounds of allocations. Over the next two days, till 4.59 pm Tuesday, students who have not been admitted to any seat may opt for “Spot Admissions”.

Delhi university admissions, Delhi University, DU spot admissions, DU vacant seats, Delhi university vacant seats, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsWhile science courses continue to remain vacant across colleges, seats for some of the most popular programmes such as Political Science and B.Com. (Hons) continue to remain open in off-campus such as Acharya Narendra Dev College, Zakir Husain College and Bhagini Nivedita College, and in evening colleges.

A significant number of vacant seats remain to be filled through Delhi University’s first spot round of admissions, including several Science seats even in popular colleges.

On Sunday, DU displayed seats which remain vacant after three rounds of allocations. Over the next two days, till 4.59 pm Tuesday, students who have not been admitted to any seat may opt for “Spot Admissions”. In that round, a candidate will be able to select only one programme. Allocations will be done based on availability, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and the category of the candidate. Once candidates register, DU will declare the first spot allocation list Wednesday.

Also Read |DU deserves to be in the global 300… (for this) teachers should have a research mindset: Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi

In some North Campus colleges, several Science seats are vacant: in Hansraj College, seats were vacant in Anthropology, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Zoology and BSc programme courses. As many as 13 unreserved seats are vacant in BSc (Hons) Physics at both Kirori Mal and Ramjas College, while seats remain open in their other Science courses.

More from Delhi

While science courses continue to remain vacant across colleges, seats for some of the most popular programmes such as Political Science and B.Com. (Hons) continue to remain open in off-campus such as Acharya Narendra Dev College, Zakir Husain College and Bhagini Nivedita College, and in evening colleges.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside
DU deserves to be in the global 300… (for this) teachers should ha...Premium
DU deserves to be in the global 300… (for this) teachers should ha...
‘Twitter will not die instantly… but may decay over time’: Former India h...Premium
‘Twitter will not die instantly… but may decay over time’: Former India h...
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar rowPremium
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar row

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 04:39:44 am
Next Story

Dera follower’s murder: Main shooter arrested after brief encounter in Rajasthan

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement