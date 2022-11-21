In Delhi University, several vacant seats now open for spot admissions

A significant number of vacant seats remain to be filled through Delhi University’s first spot round of admissions, including several Science seats even in popular colleges.

On Sunday, DU displayed seats which remain vacant after three rounds of allocations. Over the next two days, till 4.59 pm Tuesday, students who have not been admitted to any seat may opt for “Spot Admissions”. In that round, a candidate will be able to select only one programme. Allocations will be done based on availability, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and the category of the candidate. Once candidates register, DU will declare the first spot allocation list Wednesday.

In some North Campus colleges, several Science seats are vacant: in Hansraj College, seats were vacant in Anthropology, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Zoology and BSc programme courses. As many as 13 unreserved seats are vacant in BSc (Hons) Physics at both Kirori Mal and Ramjas College, while seats remain open in their other Science courses.

While science courses continue to remain vacant across colleges, seats for some of the most popular programmes such as Political Science and B.Com. (Hons) continue to remain open in off-campus such as Acharya Narendra Dev College, Zakir Husain College and Bhagini Nivedita College, and in evening colleges.