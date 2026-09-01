In Delhi SIR list, districts with low voter turnout in ’25 polls saw most deletions

The enumeration phase concluded earlier in August after an exercise that spanned nearly 1.5 months.

Districts with the lowest voter turnouts in the last Assembly elections in Delhi have shown the highest percentage of deletions: this is what the data from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft electoral rolls released on Monday has revealed.

As per the district wise data, constituencies with lower voter turnout in the 2025 Assembly elections had higher deletion percentages than those with higher voter turnouts.

The South East district recorded the highest deletion rate among all 13 administrative districts at 43.61%. In the Assembly elections last year, the district also recorded the lowest voter turnout at 56.4%. In a similar pattern, the New Delhi district, which reported a 57.23% voter turnout, and 39.02% deletions. The South Delhi district — with a 58.2% turnout — recorded 38.64% deletions in the draft rolls.