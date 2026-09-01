In Delhi SIR list, districts with low voter turnout in ’25 polls saw most deletions

Districts with the lowest voter turnouts in the last Assembly elections in Delhi have shown the highest percentage of deletions: this is what the data from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft electoral rolls released on Monday has revealed.
As per the district wise data, constituencies with lower voter turnout in the 2025 Assembly elections had higher deletion percentages than those with higher voter turnouts.
The South East district recorded the highest deletion rate among all 13 administrative districts at 43.61%. In the Assembly elections last year, the district also recorded the lowest voter turnout at 56.4%. In a similar pattern, the New Delhi district, which reported a 57.23% voter turnout, and 39.02% deletions. The South Delhi district — with a 58.2% turnout — recorded 38.64% deletions in the draft rolls.
On the other hand, the Northeast district registered 66.25% voter turnout and one of the lowest deletions in the draft rolls at 29.03%. Similarly, Southwest district, which had a voter turnout of 61.09%, reported 26.81% deletions. The deletions rate was the lowest in the Outer North district at 24.32%.
A caveat to note here is that the Election Commission of India officially groups Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies into 11 revenue districts. For the SIR 2026 exercise, Delhi has been grouped into 13 administrative electoral divisions with separate categories for Old Delhi, Central North, and Outer North.
Sources said that areas with a larger number of electors who have shifted, died or are otherwise ineligible may record lower turnout. This also implies that these areas see a larger proportion of names classified as “uncollectable” during the revision.
The enumeration phase concluded earlier in August after an exercise that spanned nearly 1.5 months. Forms of over 97.5 lakh electors — approximately 67% of electors on the roll — were collected and uploaded on the EC portal. The remaining 47.58 lakh electors were “uncollectable”.
During this phase, booth level officers (BLOs) went door-to-door to distribute enumeration forms, help electors fill them out, and collect the completed forms. After this, the BLOs upload the details to the ECIs official portal.
The “uncollectable” electors include those who were absent, may have moved or died, duplicate entries among others.
The names of these 47.58 lakh are set to be excluded from the draft roll but the revision process will provide them with an opportunity to seek inclusion.
The final scale of exclusions will be known when the final electoral roll is published on November 4. For now, voters whose names are missing can seek inclusion in the final rolls.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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