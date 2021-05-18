In Delhi, Rs 50,000 for every family that loses a loved one to Covid

Kejriwal also said that children left orphaned after the death of one or both parents due to Covid would be given Rs 2,500 per month till the age of 25 years, and their education would be sponsored by the Delhi government. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said each family in Delhi which has lost a member to Covid would get an ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000, and those who lost earning members or breadwinners would get an additional Rs 2,500 per month as pension.

“We cannot compensate for the loss but we can help you in these difficult times. Every family which has lost someone to Covid will get an ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000,” he said. “If the husband dies, the pension will be given to the wife. If the wife dies, it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his or her parents.”

Government officials said the amount will be Rs 50,000 for every person who has passed away, so a family that, for example, loses two members will be entitled to Rs 1 lakh.

Covid deaths in the capital are declared as such by an audit committee, and there has always been a gap between the Delhi government’s official figures and the final rites carried out as per Covid protocol at crematoriums and burial grounds — the latter being higher. On this, the official said: “If someone dies of Covid at home, they will have to give the same documents as the rest (Covid report and death certificate). Covid test positive result is necessary.”

Kejriwal also said that children left orphaned after the death of one or both parents due to Covid would be given Rs 2,500 per month till the age of 25 years, and their education would be sponsored by the Delhi government.

“Children who have lost parents — whether they have lost both to Covid or it is the case that one parent had died earlier, and they lost the other parent to Covid — will get Rs 2,500 per month till the age of 25. They will also get free education,” he said.

As a relief measure, he also announced that the government will give free ration to all in the city. “There are 72 lakh people in Delhi who have ration cards. The government gives 5 kg ration each month to them for a small amount. This month, the ration will be given for free. They will also get an additional 5 kg ration free from the Centre. So every ration card holder will get 10 kg free ration this month,” he said.

The CM said there were many who were poor but did not have ration cards. “Those who say they are poor and need ration, it will be given to them. Last year too during the first wave, we had given ration to the non-PDS section. The same system will be followed this year too. It will be implemented in 2-4 days. Nobody needs to show any income certificate,” he said.

Kejriwal said all these decisions will be passed by the Cabinet and implemented in the next few days.