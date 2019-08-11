In Delhi, rent space for mohalla clinics: Over 650 apply

Delhi government’s department of health has received over 650 applications from across the capital from people who are willing to give away their property to the state for setting up mohalla clinics.

The applications are part of an AAP government initiative wherein Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requested the general public to provide rented accommodation for setting up mohalla clinics. The last date for submitting the application was August 6. “We’re planning to extend the date for submitting applications for the general public as more people are approaching us for the initiative. The response we have received from the people of Delhi is overwhelming. The number of applications is expected to increase in the coming days,” said a senior official from the health department. In Delhi, 195 mohalla clinics are functional at the moment.

Last month, the government invited applications from the public after witnessing a delay in getting sites from various civic agencies. During the survey, a total of 1,040 sites were identified by the government to set up the mohalla clinics, of which 740 were found unfeasible due to several reasons. The health department has identified 234 feasible sites to construct mohalla clinics. However, there has been no development on these sites.

“Once the application process is complete, we will inspect the sites and start construction work,” added the official.

As per the requirement, the clinic will be set up in a minimum 50-60 square metre built-up area, in a plot of about 100-150 square metres. There should be a minimum of two rooms with two toilets. This year, the government has allocated Rs 375 crore for development of mohalla clinics and polyclinics.

In April, two under-construction mohalla clinics were demolished by the North civic body in Karol Bagh. However, the body said it had not demolished the clinic but the structure was rather dismantled by a contractor of the Delhi government’s public works department.

The rent will be decided in accordance with the rules and regulations under the department of health. Similarly, the lease will be decided as per norms. In no case will the rent be more than Rs 20,000 per month.