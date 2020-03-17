In Delhi, Quarantine norms tightened for those from abroad

Doctors screen the evacuees from Iran who arrive at the Airport (ANI) Doctors screen the evacuees from Iran who arrive at the Airport (ANI)

Taking stringent steps towards entry of passengers from coronavirus-affected countries, the Delhi government has started taking all passengers from China, South Korea, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Iran to two quarantine centres. The decision was taken after a new set of guidelines was provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to state governments.

As per the new guidelines, all passengers travelling from the seven countries will be directly taken to quarantine centres and divided into three categories – A, B and C — depending on their medical condition.

Those falling under Category A (high risk) will be segregated from other passengers and sent for isolation and further treatment to Safdarjung Hospital. This category includes passengers with fever, cough, shortness of breath, with a history of travel to or residence in a country/area or territory reporting local transmission of COVID-19 during the 14 days prior to symptom onset. It also includes any patient with acute respiratory illness who has been in contact with a COVID-19 case in the last 14 days.

“Earlier, segregation was done at the airport, but now all passengers will first be moved to the quarantine centre and then a team of doctors will examine them for at least 24 hours. If they are at high risk, they will be immediately shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for the treatment. Those who are symptomatic will be quarantined for 14 days and the rest will be sent back after a detailed counselling session,” said a health official from the Delhi government.

Under Category B (moderate risk), an asymptomatic passenger coming from the above-mentioned countries and who is above 60 years, having hypertension, diabetes or asthma, will be quarantined at the facility for 14 days. “They will be monitored daily by doctors. In case they develop symptoms, they will be shifted to the designated hospitals,” added the official.

People belonging to the low risk, ie Category C, are asymptomatic passengers coming from any COVID-19 affected country. They will be kept under observation for 24 hours and then under home quarantine for 14 days. “We will keep monitoring them. If they develop fever, cough or difficulty in breathing within 14 days after return, they are asked to immediately call the helpline for further management,” said the official.

