In Delhi, power discoms issue warning on kite flying

Warning against electrocutions, discoms BSES and DTL issued warnings to people against flying kites near areas with electrical installations during Independence Day.

The BSES said metal-coated manjha is a conductor of electricity, which can disrupt power supply and lead to electrocutions.

Delhi Transco Ltd CMD and power department secretary Padmini Singhla said, “People should fly kites in open spaces such as parks and playgrounds, far away from electrical installations, and not use metal-coated manjha for their safety and for the smooth transmission of power”

A BSES spokesperson said, “We advise residents not to fly kites near electricity installations, including overhead cables, and certainly avoid using metal-coated manjha. This will ensure safe Independence Day celebrations.” ens