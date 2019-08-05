In Delhi, pipelines for 13 colonies to benefit 2 lakh residents

Water woes could soon end for 13 unauthorised colonies in South Delhi’s Deoli with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging off work to lay pipelines in the area Sunday. Around 2 lakh residents are set to benefit from the Rs 14.40-crore project, scheduled to be completed in 12 months. Kejriwal, however, said the government would try to complete it in six months.

A statement issued by the government said once the pipelines are laid, filtered drinking water would be provided through an underground reservoir at Okhla Industrial Area Phase I. Speaking at an event in Sangam Vihar, the Chief Minister said that along with the installation of water pipelines, work will begin soon on construction of roads and sewage connections.

“If in four years (since 2015) Kejriwal can get water supplied to your homes, then why couldn’t the BJP and the Congress do it in the 30 years before that? It is because they had wrong intentions,” he claimed. He also hinted that the area could soon be registered as an authorised colony.

Residents said Deoli and nearby Sangam Vihar have faced “acute water shortage” for more than two decades.