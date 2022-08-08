In Delhi, officials keep eye on Yamuna level

Pre-empting an increase in the Yamuna water level amid rain, the Northeast Delhi district magistrate has asked Delhi Police to increase police deployment round-the-clock around flood-prone areas.

“According to the forecast by the Central Water Commission, Yamuna water level is likely to increase and reach 201.5 metres (as against the warning level of 204.5 metres) between 6 pm to 8 pm. It may further rise slightly by tomorrow. For constant monitoring of the situation, it is requested that sufficient police personnel be deployed round-the-clock at all flood-prone locations in the district to keep people living in low-lying areas safe and away from the river,” read the letter sent to DCP Northeast by DM Geetika Sharma.

There are a total of nine flood-prone and low-lying areas in Delhi — Old Iron Bridge, Kisan Basti towards ISBT, Kisan Basti towards Seelampur, Usmanpur Pusta, Garhi Mandu village, MCD toll at Sonia Vihar, Annapurna Mandir, Sabhapur bus terminal and Badarpur Khadar Village.

Sharma also directed all district SDMs to deploy sufficient civil defence volunteers at vulnerable locations to coordinate with police.

Officials added that all districts have also prepared district-wise disaster management plans for evacuation and to prevent incidents like fire emergencies and flooding.