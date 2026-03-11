In Delhi, murder accused shot dead by bike-borne assailants; police suspect revenge killing

Nikhil suffered multiple bullet injuries and collapsed at the spot. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by family members and local residents, where he was declared dead, officers said.

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in South Delhi’s Madangir on Monday night in what police suspect could be a revenge killing for his alleged involvement in a murder case, officers said.

The victim, identified as Nikhil Nagar, an accused in the murder of a relative of one of the suspected attackers, was released from jail around one-and-a-half months ago in the case, officers said. Investigators said they are examining whether the shooting was carried out to avenge that killing, adding that other angles are also being probed.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Monday when Nikhil was standing outside the chicken shop near his residence in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar. Soon, motorcycle-borne assailants arrived at the spot and fired multiple rounds at him before fleeing, said police.