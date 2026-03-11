In Delhi, murder accused shot dead by bike-borne assailants; police suspect revenge killing

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in South Delhi’s Madangir on Monday night in what police suspect could be a revenge killing for his alleged involvement in a murder case, officers said.
The victim, identified as Nikhil Nagar, an accused in the murder of a relative of one of the suspected attackers, was released from jail around one-and-a-half months ago in the case, officers said. Investigators said they are examining whether the shooting was carried out to avenge that killing, adding that other angles are also being probed.
According to police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Monday when Nikhil was standing outside the chicken shop near his residence in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar. Soon, motorcycle-borne assailants arrived at the spot and fired multiple rounds at him before fleeing, said police.
Nikhil suffered multiple bullet injuries and collapsed at the spot. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by family members and local residents, where he was declared dead, officers said.
Police said teams reached the spot soon after receiving information about the firing. Senior officers, along with the crime team and forensic experts, inspected the scene and collected evidence, officers said. A case of murder has been registered and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the attackers and trace their movement.
Babita, a neighbour and relative of the victim, told mediapersons present on the site that residents rushed out of their homes after hearing gunshots.
“I was inside my house when I heard a gunshot. Then we rushed outside. The incident happened around 8.50 pm. He lived with his brother and sister. His parents are no more..,” she said.
Another resident, Bhushan Kumar, said Nikhil had been standing outside the chicken shop when the attackers opened fire. “He was standing outside a shop when some people fired at him. He ran a chicken shop here….” Kumar said.
Police said Nikhil lived with his younger brother and sister in Madangir and managed a chicken shop near his home. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the attackers, they added.
