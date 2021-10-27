In Delhi, minimum and maximum temperatures have started to dip

Signaling the start of colder weather in Delhi, both minimum and maximum temperatures are starting to dip, while the air quality is likely to take a turn for the worse.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 28 degree Celsius, four degrees below the normal. The minimum temperature at the same time was 14.6 degree Celsius, two degrees below normal. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature is likely to stand at 15 degree Celsius, with the maximum at 28 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to hover between 13 and 15 degree Celsius over the next six days, and the maximum could range from 28 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for Delhi for the next seven days.

On Tuesday, Delhi’s AQI was 139, in the ‘moderate’ category, with PM10 and PM2.5 being the main pollutants. On Wednesday, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The air quality could deteriorate to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Oct 28 and 29. Over the subsequent five days, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category, the forecast said, with the main pollutant being PM2.5.

Predominant winds are coming from the northwest direction of Delhi and wind direction is likely to remain the same till Oct 29. The wind speed is likely to be less than 10 kmph, making it difficult for pollutants to disperse. The share of crop residue burning to PM2.5 levels is likely to be 20% on Wednesday, according to the forecast. This share had dipped over the past few days considering the rainfall over parts of northwest India and wind direction that was not favourable for transport of pollutants.