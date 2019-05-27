In Delhi, Karol Bagh hotel owner, manager shot at after tiff over bill

A fight over not paying the bill took an ugly turn at a Karol Bagh restaurant when two men allegedly opened fire at the owner and manager and waved their guns at customers Saturday, police said.

The manager, Akash, who has been employed at Cafe Hideout for over a year and is in charge of the cash registry and overall management of the restaurant, was injured in the incident, police said.

The owner of the restaurant, Mohit Ahuja, also owns another hotel in Karol Bagh’s Channa market.

“The two men used to eat food for free and sometimes not pay the entire bill. The owner told the police that he banned the two men from entering the restaurant, following which one of them issued threats,” said a police officer.

On Saturday, police said, Akash made his way to the cash registry when he spotted the two men. According to Ahuja’s statement, one of them allegedly told him: “You always ask for bills and make a scene. Today I will end your story.”

The accused men allegedly shot Akash in the stomach twice and also pointed their guns at Ahuja, who managed to escape. The two accused then waved their pistols at the customers, who fled in panic. Police identified one of the accused as Mukri, and are ascertaining the identity of the other accused.

A case has been registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Karol Bagh police station.

The injured manager was taken to BL Kapoor Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Police also recovered CCTV footage from the scene, and have deputed a team to look for the accused.