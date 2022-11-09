In Delhi, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar see worst AQI over 2-week period

In the two weeks from October 24 to November 7, when Delhi’s air quality deteriorated first to ‘very poor’ and then ‘severe’ categories, air quality monitoring stations at Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar recorded the worst AQI, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows.

From October 31-November 7, average AQI in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri was 434. It was the only place to have been on CPCB’s daily list of air pollution hotspots (top five monitoring stations with regard to AQI) on all eight days from October 31 to November 7. Other areas on the CPCB’s hotspot list over the past week include Sonia Vihar, Bawana, Wazirpur and Narela.

For Jahangirpuri, this is not different from the same time last year. CPCB data indicates that it saw the worst AQI between October 31 and November 7 last year as well. For seven out of these eight days when Jahangirpuri was on the CPCB’s hotspot list, the average AQI at the station was 421.

For the previous week, of six out of seven days from October 24 to 30 when Anand Vihar featured on the CPCB’s list of air pollution hotspots in the city, the average AQI for these days was 423. From October 24-30 last year, it was on the list of hotspots on five out of seven days, more than any other place, with an average AQI of 259.

On Monday, the monitoring station in West Delhi’s Shadipur was the only station to have recorded an AQI in the ‘severe’ category (403) when the city’s average was ‘very poor’. Over the past eight days, Shadipur has been on the hotspot list twice. From October 24-30 last year, Shadipur saw the worst average AQI (349) and was on the hotspot list of four out of seven days.

Both Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar are also on the list of 13 ‘hotspots’ identified by the CPCB and Delhi Pollution Control Committee a few years ago as having higher annual average particulate matter concentrations. Wazirpur, Narela and Bawana are on the list of 13 hotspots as well.

However, there are monitoring stations that have been on CPCB’s top five list with regard to AQI in the past two weeks and are not part of the 13 hotspots. This includes Shadipur and Northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar.

Delhi’s AQI Tuesday was 372, in the ‘very poor’ category.

Target actions

A senior DPCC official said to deal with air pollution at the 13 hotspots, point source mapping has been done and targeted action to be taken by departments responsible chalked out.

For instance, for Jahangirpuri, a document prepared by the environment department identified 10 pollution sources including heavy traffic flow on Jahangirpuri-Azadpur stretch of NH44 along with movement of trucks to Azadpur mandi; Jahan-girpuri industrial area; Bhalswa landfill; DTC bus terminal which is close to where the monitoring station is installed; a construction and demolition waste recycling facility; road dust; and construction activity (a DMRC project near Captain Vikram Batra Chowk flyover and Shah Alam Bandh Marg, work on a World Class Skill Centre near the monitoring station).

“Burning activity” and “use of firewood” at a jhuggi cluster close to the monitoring station was also identified as a source.

Time-stamped images from these sites indicate they were visited late in October or early this month to identify sources. Actions suggested to departments, including DMRC and PWD, include water sprinkling, covering construction material and use of anti-smog guns.

Similarly, 12 sources of air pollution were identified by the department at Anand Vihar including RRTS construction site, buses at the terminal which is close to the monitoring station, road traffic near the railway station, Patparganj industrial area, and Sahibabad industrial area.

On October 22, the local administration had banned private construction activity in Anand Vihar till further orders on account of deterioration in air quality.

On October 30, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said 15 anti-smog guns were being deployed at Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar, in addition to vehicles of the fire brigade, for water sprinkling at hotspots.

The RRTS construction site has been asked to follow dust mitigation measures, he had said.

The DPCC is also required to ensure that industries in the Jahangirpuri and Patparganj industrial areas use only approved fuel (PNG).