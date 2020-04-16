In Delhi, hundreds living on Yamuna banks now shifted to shelters

Four days ago, a part of the homeless shelter at Yamuna Pushta, where several of them were living, was set on fire. Four days ago, a part of the homeless shelter at Yamuna Pushta, where several of them were living, was set on fire.

Hundreds of daily wagers and homeless people have been languishing on the banks of the Yamuna for over a week now, with many who used to live on the streets outside temples and gurdwaras forced out because of the lockdown.

On Tuesday, entry to the shelter was blocked. Police personnel and civil defence volunteers posted outside said those living inside had decided to “move towards the river”. On Wednesday, the Delhi government sent buses for them to be relocated to shelters in different parts of the city.

CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, asking people to let them know about anyone stuck without food: “Workers had gathered at the banks of Yamuna. Arrangements have been made for their stay and food. There is no dearth of food or shelters. Please tell us if you know of anyone who doesn’t have food or shelter… We are feeding 10 lakh people a day, have given free ration to 75 lakh people. We have made temporary living arrangements for thousands of people. Many people are so poor that they don’t even come to know of the arrangements.”

Those on the banks said they were not being given food since the fight. Sardar (30), a plumber, said officials who manage the shelters and volunteers were “angry with the homeless people”.

DUSIB director N H Sharma denied the claims: “We are feeding everyone regularly. Over 300 men were shifted to shelter homes in Rohini yesterday. Today we are shifting them to schools in Shahdara and East Delhi.”

