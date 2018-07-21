In Delhi High Court, 52 kids get a favourable order — and some samosas

The students at the High Court premises. (Express photo) The students at the High Court premises. (Express photo)

Samosas and mango drinks made an appearance at the Delhi High Court Friday as 52 children, awaiting relief from a two-member bench on the issue of admission to government schools, were served the snack. The children, aged between 7 and 14, had another reason to celebrate, as the hearing ended with the HC issuing directions to the Delhi government to “immediately admit them to government schools”.

“Since children are in the courtroom, they cannot return empty-handed… they should be given samosas and mango drinks,” said Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal. During lunch break, the children were invited inside courtroom number 1, and snacks were distributed to them.

The Acting Chief Justice also told counsel Ashok Agarwal that the cost of the snacks will be paid by her, and he need not worry about it. When the children reached the courtroom at lunchtime, the staff of the Acting Chief Justice asked them to sit.

But only 50 samosas were ordered at first, and when they realised there were 52 children, another run to the High Court canteen was made. The plea had alleged that around 400 students have been “unjustly” denied admission to government schools in Delhi.

The bench ordered that the students be immediately admitted, and that the government set up camps across Delhi to look into such difficulties faced by poor children. The plea, filed by NGO Social Jurist through advocate Agarwal, claimed: “Students were arbitrarily and unjustly denied admissions by Delhi government schools.”

The counsel contended that “Right to Education is a fundamental right of every child… and it is a constitutional duty of the state to ensure that every child is not only given admission to government schools, but is also provided quality education”.

