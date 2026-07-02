In Delhi EV Policy, electrification roadmap: Cars next after three- & two-wheelers

The only incentive for four wheelers in the current policy is in the form of a scrapping incentive — first 1 lakh applicants who scrap an existing ICE vehicle and buy an electric car within six months will be eligible for an incentive of

The Delhi government, for the first time, said on Wednesday that it intends to introduce electrification mandates for four-wheelers in the future. The intent, which did not feature in the draft EV Policy 2.0 released in April, has been incorporated into the final policy — Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy 2026 — which was notified on July 1.

As per the policy document, the government “intends to bring out electrification mandates for four-wheelers in future as well as aim to make a framework for disincentivising polluting vehicles that use inefficient fuels”.

Delhi is the first city in the country that has introduced sweeping mandates to stop registration of new petrol and diesel two- and three-wheelers to curb pollution.