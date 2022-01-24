In Delhi, a murder inspired by crime shows, with eye on social media fame

When the Telugu crime drama Pushpa – The Rise released last month, a group of teenagers living in a Northwest Delhi neighbourhood were hooked. They were so taken in by the movie that they copied the look and mannerisms of the titular character played by actor Allu Arjun, and even started a gang called Badnaam along with 10-15 boys. Their fascination, however, took a dark turn when three boys from the group allegedly killed a 24-year-old man inside a park on January 19.

Police said the victim, Shibu Hussain, had objected to the boys playing gilli danda there. The three allegedly beat him up before stabbing him to death. The act was filmed by one of the boys, and police said they were planning to upload it on Instagram to become “popular”.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said her team received a call from the hospital about the victim. “CCTVs near the spot were scanned and our team managed to apprehend the three boys within 12 hours. We feel we reached in time; the boys were about to post the video online. I saw it and it was brutal. We found that they were inspired by movies and wanted more followers on social media. They also wished to ‘inspire’ their friends by this act…,” said the DCP.

ACP Tilak Chandra Bisht’s team caught the boys, who were changing their hideouts, and recovered a sharp weapon from their possession.

During questioning, the trio, aged 15, 16 and 17, revealed that they recently watched Pushpa and the crime series Bhaukaal. “The boys also followed many gangsters on social media. They wanted the same life. They didn’t seem afraid of being arrested; they believe they will be released in 3-6 months and can go back home,” said an officer.

Their families said they didn’t know the boys were into crime movies.

The mother of the 15-year-old boy told The Indian Express, “I lost my husband years back and I am dependent on contractors for small work. I don’t think my son can kill someone. Police told me he’s inspired by some movie; I have never even heard of it. I thought he didn’t have a social media account.”

The other two families run small shops in the area.

Said the father of the 16-year-old boy: “We thought he likes to act as he always talked about movies. We got him a phone because he said he wanted to work. He dropped out of school years ago. We regret everything now. Police said he beat up a man and then used a dagger. How can I believe that? We don’t have the money to get him out or get a lawyer.”

The victim’s family said he was heading home after work when he was attacked.

“He didn’t have a fixed job and worked as a labourer… He was walking near the house and the boys brutally attacked him. Neighbours called us and we found him lying in a pool of blood. There was nobody to help us. We rushed him to the hospital, but the doctors said he was dead. What was his fault? These boys should be booked under stricter sections. I heard they were filming the incident…,” said Kesar Hussain, Shibu’s father. He and his wife work as labourers.

Police said the boys are active on Instagram and often posted reels/videos where they lip-synced or danced to Bollywood songs. In many posts, they can be seen hurling abuses and talking about guns, violence, and smoking. They have also posted videos of themselves standing outside police stations.

They called themselves ‘Badnaam’, ‘sher’, ‘gangster’. The bio of one of the boys reads – “address- mukadma no./302..307/” — ostensibly referring to IPC section 302 and 307 for murder and attempt to murder.

Police said they are checking their social media accounts and are trying to counsel the teenagers, who have been sent to a juvenile home.