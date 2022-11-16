In Delhi, 37 lakh people apply for power subsidy

After the 15-day-extension by the Delhi government to opt-in for the power subsidy scheme ended Tuesday, only three lakh people applied during the extension period. From September 14 till Tuesday evening, 37,13,179 people applied to continue to avail of the subsidy.

Although officials are claiming that a good percentage of people have applied, data shows a difference of around 10 lakh consumers as compared to last year. According to the data, about 46.8 lakh people availed of the benefit under the scheme in 2021-22.

“This was the expected number of people who get the benefit, and those who come under the 200 unit category must have applied. Also, the number fluctuates as several consumers get the subsidised bill during winters and the number comes down in summer as people use ACs, coolers and fans,” said a senior official from the power department.

He added that the people who got subsidised bills under 400 units during winter must not have applied. “However, they can still apply before their next billing cycle and avail of the subsidy,” said the official.

Following criticism, the AAP government decided to phase out the automatic power subsidy scheme and launched an “opt-in” or “ask for it” scheme wherein only the public has to ask for a subsidy to avail of it. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched the revised power subsidy scheme and announced a mobile number to opt-in from September 14, and the public was given time till October 31 to apply for the subsidy. The government later extended the date till November 15. “Now, we have no plan to extend the date. To avail of the benefit, people can opt-in before their next billing cycle,” said the official.

The data also shows that of the total number of people who applied, BYPL received 9,11,101 applications, BRPL received 16,79,040 and TPDDL received 11,10,613 applications. While the New Delhi Municipal Council which looks after Lutyens’ Delhi received fewer applications —12,425.

In 2019-20, 46.49 lakh consumers availed of the subsidy for consuming up to 200 units a month and Rs 800 for consumption from 201 to 400 units. While in 2020-21, 47.52 lakh availed of the subsidy.

Currently, people get a 100 per cent subsidy for consuming less than 200 units and a 50 per cent subsidy of Rs 800 for consuming up to 400 units. The Delhi government has now made it mandatory for people to opt in for the subsidy to continue getting the benefits.

Delhi has 57 lakh electricity consumers. Around 30 lakh get zero bills, and around 16-17 lakh of them get half the bill. The government in the last fiscal year allocated Rs 3,090 crore for the power subsidy scheme