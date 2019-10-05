In Delhi, 300 meetings lined up as AAP steps up Purvanchal connect

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold 300 “Purvanchal Jan Samwad” meetings in 300 polling stations across Delhi, half of which will be led by the party’s Delhi Assembly elections in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Through the public meetings, the party would seek to engage with people from the Purvanchal region — comprising Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar — who live and work in Delhi.

The meetings would continue from October 6 to November 20, and would aim to strengthen the interface with the community ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls expected to be held early next year. A similar campaign, aimed at people from scheduled castes/scheduled tribes (SC/ST) and minority groups would also be conducted around this period.

Explained Striking a balance The AAP announcement comes at a time when the Delhi BJP has sought to corner the party on its relationship with the Purvanchali community, which comprises a sizeable vote bank in the city. A statement by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on people from outside the city availing healthcare here had come under fire from the opposition recently.

Speaking at the party headquarters Friday, Singh said the AAP would come back to power in the Delhi assembly with the same performance it had in the 2015 elections, when it won 67 of 70 seats. He also said that the BJP had fallen behind in the race, and the Congress too had lost ground in the capital.

“Our entire campaign will be focused on our work… I believe we will repeat our performance from 2015 in 2020. As for national issues, they will not have a high impact on Delhi polls,” he said.

“The BJP is not finding any mudda (issue) in Delhi these days. They are not able to oppose the AAP on any mudda… they are also neta-vihin (minister-less); there are three people in the party who keep fighting among themselves to become its CM face,” Singh added.

Kejriwal will also hold seven closed-door meetings with booth-level AAP workers in all 14 districts from October 16 to 23. In the meetings, Kejriwal will speak to party volunteers about plans for the upcoming polls, Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said.

He said the party also recently completed a “Jan Samvad Yatra” in 62 assembly constituencies, where indoor meetings with RWAs, trade groups and social activists were held, along with public discussions. He said many of those who spoke in the meetings appreciated the government’s initiatives in the power, education, water and health sectors.