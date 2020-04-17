In Delhi, 10 being taken home in ambulance arrested

Police said the men, from Bihar’s West Champaran, worked at a private firm which shut. (Representational Image) Police said the men, from Bihar’s West Champaran, worked at a private firm which shut. (Representational Image)

Ten migrant workers stranded in Gurgaon amid the lockdown, who paid Rs 7,000 each to a doctor who offered to take them home in ambulances, were arrested . Two workers posed as patients, plastered and with drips attached.

Police said the two vehicles, with UP licence plates, were stopped at a checkpoint at Vatika Chowk “as there were many people inside”. The drivers claimed to be transporting patients from a hospital in Gurgaon along with their attendants.

“They produced the hospital papers. Police called numbers on the letterhead — one was switched off, the other was a number in Bihar. They then said the papers were given by the vehicles’ owner, Sanjay. He hatched the plan with a doctor at a hospital,” said ACP (Crime) Preet Pal.

Police said the men, from Bihar’s West Champaran, worked at a private firm which shut. “They claimed the manager at a hospital, Dr Suresh, offered to get them home. They have been remanded in judicial custody. Probe is on to nab the doctor,” said the ACP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd