In DDA budget, focus on Dwarka, Narela and Rohini

The Delhi Development Authority Tuesday presented its sustainable development-oriented budget in which allocation of Rs 2,922 crore has been made for the year 2022-23 with a focus on the development of Narela, Dwarka and Rohini.

The land-owning agency said it has signed a memorandum with the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) for the construction of urban extension road –II (UER) as a national highway. This road will enhance the connectivity of the sub-cities of Dwarka, Rohini and Narela.

By connecting the major national highways, it will contribute significantly toward easing heavy traffic congestion on Delhi roads and improving the air quality, said a senior DDA official.

The DDA has also made provision of Rs. 47.49 crore for construction of sewage water drain at Sector-8, Dwarka, for the discharge of drain water from the airport, development and rehabilitation of trunk drain 2 and trunk drain 5, and for reusing the drain water for horticulture purposes.

Once completed, this project is expected to address the problem of waterlogging near IGI Airport during heavy rainfall.

The work for the development of Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka sub-city is already in progress.