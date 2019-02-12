In Daulat Ram College, election runner-up gets promoted

Following allegations of misconduct in its student union elections last year, the Daulat Ram College (DRC) governing body chairperson Monday sent a letter to Sonia Sehrawat, the runner-up on the presidential post, nominating her as co-president.

The chairperson said the decision was taken only to end “animosity” among students and not because of any electoral misconduct.

“Due to controversy created with respect to the student election 2018-19…it was was resolved by the principal, the chairperson and the SAB representative, at a meeting held on November 22, that you have a specific ‘claim’…to be nominated as co-president of the student union for 2018-19,” GB chairperson Suneeta Sudershan said in a letter to Sehrawat Monday.

DRC student union elections had taken place in September last year, but students had raised objections alleging miscalculation of votes and rigging after results.