In damage control, Sisodia says Rajiv award shouldn’t be withdrawn

Seeking to contain the fallout from Friday’s Assembly resolution, the AAP Saturday insisted that the demand to withdraw the Bharat Ratna awarded to Rajiv Gandhi did not make it to the final resolution unanimously passed through voice vote.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said it was merely a proposal from an individual MLA, while Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said he had never allowed the tabling of the “amendment” to the original resolution circulated among the MLAs. Sisodia said the AAP does not support the proposal on taking back the country’s highest civilian award from Rajiv.

“When I allowed the resolution to be moved, I never used the word ‘amendment’. The part on the former PM never became part of the resolution which was passed. If I had to allow that part, I would have introduced it as an amended resolution. Jarnail Singh, who read it out, did not seek any amendment. He did read out the new part, but it is not enough for it to become a part of the resolution,” Goel said.

Sisodia said he was not present when the resolution was passed. He said AAP’s agenda was to ensure that victims of the 1984 riots got justice and the “entire premise of the discussion and the resolution is geared towards that.” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti inserted the proposal, which was read out by Jarnail Singh, AAP’s Tilak Nagar MLA. Jarnail said he merely expressed his “feelings and technically it was not in the resolution”.