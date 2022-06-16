In Covid surge, Delhi reports 1,375 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital shot up over the last two days, with 1,375 cases recorded on Wednesday. The positivity rate – the proportion of samples tested that returned positive, indicative of the spread of the infection in the community – stood at 7.01%, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

The daily incidence increased from 500 to over 1,000 in seven days during the current surge. To compare, it took only three days for a similar change in April when cases spiked a little after mask mandates were done away with. It took a similar three days in January when Delhi witnessed the omicron variant-driven third wave. Although the numbers declined slightly after the April spike, they did not reduce to the levels seen after the third wave.

Presently, mask mandates are in the city.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The positivity rate stood at 7.64% at the highest during the slight peak in April. It stood at 30.6% during the January surge, meaning one in three persons who were tested for the infection had it.

The current positivity rate, experts believe, does not reflect the true picture as many people are now testing for the infection with home kits.

Along with the increase in the number of cases, there has also been a slight increase in the number of hospitalisations, with 160 persons infected with Covid currently being admitted, according to the bulletin.

City doctors have said that the symptoms this time around are similar to what was seen during the January wave, with those admitted to hospitals coming in for treatment for conditions other than the viral infection.

Dr Subhash Giri, medical director, GTB hospital said, “The number of hospitalisations has increased slightly, earlier we used to get three to four admissions but now we see seven to eight every day. But the thing is these are patients who are admitted to the hospital say for a delivery or some other surgery, and then get a fever and test positive for Covid-19. In fact, we haven’t seen a single case of Covid-19 pneumonia for months now.”

The number of active cases or those with a current infection stands at 3,643 as per the health bulletin.