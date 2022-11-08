In Connaught Place, a food fest brings many flavours together

Pyaz kachori from Rajasthan, vada pav from Maharashtra, siddu from Himachal Pradesh and jhangore ki kheer from Uttarakhand — Delhiites can savour all of these at the Handicraft Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, at the Saras Food Festival 2022.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, the festival began on October 28 and will go on until November 10. Featuring some mouth-watering delicacies from 17 states, Saras is helmed by Kudumbashree NRO, a Government of Keralaundertaking, in addition to the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, Government of India. Over 100 members, largely women from different self help-groups, have set up stalls.

Didi, as everyone calls her, explained how they made the kheer, which was an instant hit, using 10 litres of milk on day one, 20 on the next and so on. “The demand for this dessert made using a native variety of rice, jhangore, has been extraordinary. Today, we prepared it using 60 litres of milk and people absolutely love it,” she said.

In a bid to promote and increase online sales of handicrafts made by the women, visitors are given gift vouchers along with every food coupon.

The event has been sponsored by the Centre and the revenue from the stalls are divided amongst its members. They can choose to get it transferred to their bank accounts or take it in cash, whatever they see fit, explained a government official at the event. In addition, they can avail credit for the purchase of raw material.