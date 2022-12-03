In Congress strongholds, who will voters pick for MCD polls?

Will citadels of the Congress remain loyal to the party in the upcoming MCD polls on December 4? Residents in Old Delhi’s Sitaram Bazar and South Delhi’s Zakir Nagar say it depends on the councillor. Both wards are reserved for women this year.

In the Sitaram Bazar ward, which has voted for Congress councillors from 2007 onwards, disgruntled shop owners pointed to broken roads. Ashok Khanna (63), who owns a wedding cards shop, gestured towards a heap of garbage near his store in Kucha Mir Ashiq.

“The MCD election is about issues of the gali-mohalla, about facilities. There’s garbage here and the road has not been fixed despite complaining. It is difficult to walk. We have hardly seen the councillor here. Congress ne toh apne pair par kulhadi maar li hai (The Congress has shot itself in the foot). The public will turn towards Kejriwal,” said Khanna, a self-confessed Congress supporter.

Imran Qureshi (58), whose wedding card store is among a group of similar ones in the area, said, “The Congress councillor has not done much for the area. What the MCD should provide — good roads, clean drains — we don’t have any of this. Most Muslim votes from here have been going to the Congress, but last time, the Congress candidate won by a very small margin.”

From Sitaram Bazar, the Congress has fielded outgoing councillor Seema Tahira for a second term. In the 2017 MCD polls, she won by a margin of 259 votes over the AAP candidate from the ward.

Ratan Lal Saini’s shop in the Kucha Mir Ashiq area is on a road that has been dug up, leaving pipelines exposed. “The road has been in bad shape for 20-25 days now, and we haven’t seen the councillor here. The Congress has always had a significant presence in the Walled City, but from here, this time, we’re not so sure,” said Saini (52). With inconveniences in the area, Saini said he moved out and now lives in Karawal Nagar, but continues to vote in Sitaram Bazar.

Mohammad Arif (55), who runs a shop in Churiwalan Gali, agreed that the roads have not been repaired. “These cause a lot of trouble here,” he said.

Bimal Yadav (52), who lives in Gali Bajrang Bali, an area that BJP candidate Sonia (49) identified as a “Hindu area”, said, “The area is congested and there’s not much that can be done. But for necessities, like electricity and water, the AAP can be counted on.”

Roads in the area exist in a state of perpetual traffic jams as goods are loaded and unloaded. With the same road running through different wards, neighbouring wards have similar problems. The adjacent Ajmeri Gate ward has an AAP councillor, while nearby Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid voted for the Congress last time.

Tahira, meanwhile, blamed bad roads on work by the Delhi Jal Board and lack of funds. Sitaram Bazar falls within the Matia Mahal Assembly constituency under AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal.

The AAP has fielded 24-year-old Rafia Mahir from Sitaram Bazar. “Old Delhi cries for help. People want development and nobody is doing the work here,” said Rafia, who has a Masters’ degree from Jamia Millia Islamia and has worked with NGOs.

In South Delhi’s Zakir Nagar, similar issues of bad roads and garbage persist, along with some loyalty towards outgoing councillor Shoaib Danish, whose wife Naziya has been fielded by the Congress this time. Danish has served as the councillor from 2007 onwards. On Gafoor Nagar Road, near the Batla House market, a large heap of garbage lies at the dhalao.

“If there are issues, Shoaib Danish ensures that work is done. Naziya is contesting this time, but it’s all the same,” said 32-year-old Mohammad Asif, who runs a shop in the Batla House market. Abdullah (26), who works in one of the garment shops in the market, also said, “He (Danish) is one of us. He’s right here.”

Naziya (43) said, “Danish has been working here for 15 years and has personally connected with the people. The Congress has been winning here because of the work done. Kejriwal bahut badi chunauti hain, par Congress wapas lehar mein aa rahi hain (Beating Kejriwal is a challenge, but we are sure that a Congress wave will sweep the polls).” She listed a women’s toilet in the market and works on some of the roads in accomplishments over the past few years.

In the market, crowded on Tuesday evening, there is nearly no place to set foot around Eid, Asif said. “Nizamuddin Markaz ke wajah se BJP aur AAP shayad maar khayegi (The AAP and BJP will probably take a hit due to the Nizamuddin Markaz issue),” he added.

In 2017, the Congress won 30 seats in the MCD polls. The last time the party had a majority in the MCD was in 2002, before the local body was trifurcated. In addition to Sitaram Bazar and Zakir Nagar, Mustafabad and Kishan Ganj have remained loyal to the Congress from 2007 onwards, despite the BJP retaining a majority in MCD and the AAP coming to power in the Delhi government.

On the party’s chances of retaining their strongholds, two-time Congress councillor from Andrews Ganj, Abhishek Dutt, said, “People have seen us working. They (AAP, BJP) get votes because of the party, we get votes because of the work. In municipal elections, people look at work, and the party doesn’t play that big a role. Loyalty (in these wards) is towards the work… we are there for everything that people need.”