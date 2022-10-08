In Civil Lines, two Delhi govt schools become one, leaving some grumbling

Two existing Delhi government schools in Civil Lines have been merged to make way for a new residential Delhi sports school, leaving some parents dissatisfied with the arrangement.

In a meeting held on June 23, 2021, the sports complex at Ludlow Castle and the adjoining Shaheed Amirchand Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya – a co-ed school with 1,930 students from primary to class XII – were identified by the Directorate of Education as “the ideal location to start the sports university”. The minutes of the meeting state that land for the university has been alloted at Mundka.

“Augmentation and procurement of the proper infrastructure and other facilities will take about one year to come up at the designated location. Therefore, without waiting for augmenting the sports facility at Delhi Sports University Mundka, it has been decided to use the premises of SAC (Shaheed Amirchand), GSV, Sham Nath Marg and nearby sports complexes for the purpose of Administrative Block and classes for the sports university so that the sports university can be started from this year itself,” state the minutes of the meeting.

The minutes also proposed that the girls, and primary and middle school students of the school, be shifted to three different schools, and that the 985 boys from classes IX to XII remain in the old block of the same school.

However, in October that year, all the students of the school were shifted to a new building, which was constructed for a nearby government school – Shaheed Bhai Bal Mukund Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. On May 24, 2022, the Directorate of Education notified that the Shaheed Amirchand school will be merged with the Shaheed Bhai Bal Mukund school. Following this, the former school has ceased to exist and the Shaheed Bhai Bal Mukund school is now a school with 3,927 students.

At the site where the Shaheed Amirchand school used to be, construction work is currently underway. According to an education department official, the site will function as the residential Delhi sports school which the Delhi government had announced earlier this year. “The office of the sports university is currently functioning from the Ludlow Castle sports complex and will shift to Mundka when work there is complete. Following this, the sports facilities in the complex will be for the use of students of the school,” said the official.

However, parents of students who used to study at the Shaheed Amarchand school are unhappy with the development. “The consequence of this is that the children are all cramped up in a different school. 2,000 children have been moved away from their own school, which has been shut down. The children want to go back. With 4,000 children in one campus, there isn’t even enough room for them to play during lunchtime,” said Dharampal, whose son is in class XI.

“Shaheed Amirchand school was one of the prominent schools located in such a prime part of the city. Now the school is gone and the children are packed together, without any place for activities,” said a parent of a primary school student.

According to an education department official, taking cognizance of complaints of parents, a committee has been set up to inspect if there are space constraints. “There are 120 rooms in the school. Even if 100 rooms are available as classrooms, there should be an average of 40 children in a classroom. Still, we appreciate the apprehension of parents. Their children were studying somewhere and were asked to move. We don’t want children to suffer because of an administrative decision. The committee will conduct an inspection next week,” said the official.