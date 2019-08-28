In city to buy car, Tamil Nadu man is taken for a ride

A 49-year-old man and his 22-year-old son, who had come to the capital from Tamil Nadu to buy a car, were allegedly robbed by eight men in Haryana’s Nuh on August 23, said police.

According to police, V Muniyappan came to the city with his son, Vasu, after he saw an ad on OLX about the vehicle.

“The complainant informed us about the incident Monday. He alleged that one of the accused called him to the capital to sell a Toyota Innova Crysta. At the airport, the accused sent a car to pick him up from Terminal 2, following which he was taken to Haryana… The victim alleged the accused then called some other men, who threatened him and robbed him of Rs 60,000, a gold ring, mobile phones, two signed cheques and a watch. We are probing the matter,” said Sanjay Bhatia, DCP, IGI Airport.

Muniyappan alleged he saw the ad and spoke to the accused over the phone, who told him that he would sell the car for

Rs 8 lakh. “I was surprised when the seller told me that I could buy the car at this price. He told me that the car was bought from Tamil Nadu and that he didn’t need it anymore,” he said.

In his complaint, Muniyappan alleged he met two men in front of a petrol pump in Mandi Khera, Nuh, at 2.30 pm.

“We got inside a white Scorpio and after 15 minutes, six men entered the car. They demanded we give them all the money. I had Rs 10,000 in cash, but they demanded more. I called two of my friends who transferred Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 over Paytm and Google Pay to them,” alleged the complainant.

The accused then dropped the victims at Mandi Khera. Police said the accused men are absconding and that they have registered a case against unknown persons under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 384 (punishment for extortion) at IGI airport police station.