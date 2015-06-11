Former law minister Jitender Singh Tomar ‘fails’ memory test at UP college

Jitender Singh Tomar

Former staff, teachers and students of Saket College, Faizabad, from where former law minister Jitender Singh Tomar claims to have obtained his BSc degree in 1988, on Thursday failed to recognise him. Tomar too could not name them or recall any names from his time at the college during the second day of his questioning by Delhi Police on the college premises.

After being grilled at the Avadh University for over six hours and then at the Saket College for about five hours on Wednesday, Tomar was once again brought to Saket College on Thursday at about 11:30 am. “The questioning could not be completed on Wednesday as it had got too late. The Delhi police brought Tomar to the college once again on Thursday,” said college spokesman Pradeep Kumar Singh, who was also present during the questioning. “He was questioned till 2:45 pm,” he said.

Singh said former members of the staff, teachers and students, who were in the college between 1986-88, were brought face to face with Tomar and “none of them could recognise Tomar and nor could he recognise any of them”.

Tomar was also asked to point out where his classes were held, but he failed say. The same happened with the location of the science laboratories. On Wednesday too, Tomar was asked to identify the physics lab but went in a wrong direction.

Another matter taken up on Thursday was that of an allegedly fake RTI reply “cooked up” by Tomar himself. Tomar had claimed to have received an RTI reply by the college, against a query submitted by him, validating his records. “The RTI reply was also found to be fake as it had no reference number,” Singh said.

Police sources in Delhi said its police team in Faizabad completed their 50-point questionnaire with Tomar. Police then began their journey to Bihar at 2 pm on and reached Bhagalpur late in the evening. Police are likely to ask a court on Saturday for an extension of Tomar’s four-day remand for completing the last leg of their investigation at Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh.

They will begin investigations at VNS Institute of Legal Studies, Munger where Tomar claims to have pursued his LLB course from 1994. The institute, which was affiliated to Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University of Bihar, was derecognised by the University in 1990.

