In chargesheet against conman, Delhi police probe financing of Malayalam web series

As part of its probe against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for allegedly cheating Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, the Delhi Police is looking into the financing of a Malayalam web series, Instagraamam.

Details of the probe are part of the Delhi Police chargesheet against Chandrashekhar, accused of extorting Rs 200 crore, filed in Patiala House Court on November 2 this year.

Police have stated that Arun Muthu, the director of a private company, used to help Sukesh and his wife, actress Leena Paul, buy “high-end cars” but “failed to justify the source of payment”. In 2018, he allegedly helped Leena and Sukesh by opening a proprietorship firm called LS Film Corp, the chargesheet states.

Police also stated that Muthu directed and produced the Malayalam web series along with Leena.

Police have stated that the series was sold to Nee Stream, a streaming platform for Malayalam content, for Rs 3 crore. “Out of which, Rs 90 lakh was received from Nee Stream in the bank account of LS Film Corp maintained by him (Muthu),” the police chargesheet states.

Police further alleged that Muthu transferred Rs 75 lakh into a company account, Supercar Artistry, owned by Leena, and retained Rs 15 lakh as commission.

Police also alleged that on August 11 this year, he received a WhatsApp call from Leena and “helped her park 7-8 luxury cars in different locations which were seized by the ED (Enforcement Directorate)”.

Police claim to have managed to track the transfer of Rs 200 crore, routed through 53 companies.

One such transfer, police said, is of Rs 31.4 crore from RBL Bank accounts to various firms/companies. The bank’s manager, Komal Poddar, was arrested earlier. These transactions were allegedly routed through 18 shell companies and out of 31.4 crore, Rs 24 crore was delivered to Dubai. Out of 18 shell companies, nine were found registered in Delhi, but the investigating agency found eight unavailable at their addresses.

The rest of the money was “misappropriated by them (the accused) as they presumed that due to illegality in transferring such amount, the complainant might not file a police complaint,” the chargesheet states.

Police further alleged that co-accused Joel Daniel had been facilitating Leena in “disposal of crime proceeds sent by Sukesh while he was in jail in Delhi”.

Police stated that Leena and Sukesh allegedly invested the money in jewellery purchased in Daniel’s name.

Police stated that as per Daniel’s disclosure, “Rs 20 crore in various tranches between June 2020 and October 2020 was sent through hawala from Dubai by Sukesh and the same was handed over to accused B Mohanraj for investment in lands”.