In Chandni Chowk, Cong & BJP have a hill to climb

With the AAP government’s free electricity and water schemes touching thousands of voters in the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency, Congress candidate Alka Lamba (44) and BJP’s Suman Gupta (63) have their task cut out. The AAP has fielded Parade Sawhney (69).

A constituency of around 1.13 lakh people, Chandni Chowk was won by the then Congress leader Sawhney four times in a row between 1998 and 2013. In 2015, he lost to Lamba, who fought on an AAP ticket. Lamba shifted to the Congress in October last year — and Sawhney left Congress to join AAP the same month.

No talk of politics in the constituency is untouched by the government’s subsidy schemes. A BJP supporter on the national stage, Bijender Sharma (62), a resident of Vaidwara, said, “Everyone wants free electricity and water. This gives AAP a clear edge.”

His views were echoed by Shravan Arora (72), a resident of Nayi Sadak, and Mohammad Iqbal (56), a restaurant owner. “They are working for the poor,” Iqbal said about the AAP, adding that Congress’s support to the anti-CAA/NRC protests may not have an impact on state elections.

Mohammad Parvez (50), a shoe shop owner, said Sawhney, by virtue of being a four-time MLA, enjoys goodwill in the area.

Sawhney told The Indian Express, “Muslims won’t leave Kejriwal because they need to fight the BJP and RSS. The poor man won’t leave Kejriwal because Rs 5,000-7,000 is coming to his pocket due to free electricity and water. How will any other party come to power?”

On his exit from the Congress, he said, “In Delhi, Congress has no name anymore. All the bigwigs who usually fight elections said they won’t contest. Congress’s very existence is waning.”

BJP’s Suman Gupta, who contested in 2013 and 2015, said, “Lamba left AAP to join the Congress, and Sawhney left Congress to join AAP. Both are essentially Congress members.” On the BJP’s policies, he said, “We have completed the ISBT station and many others projects… We will work for development.”

Lamba, when contacted, said: “There are many communities in Chandni Chowk — a minority belt in Jama Masjid, the bastis, Civil Lines, Brahmins, Jains and Baniyas. Perhaps across Delhi, Kejriwal may win, but in Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba will win.”

