In Capital, restaurants & malls to open, not hotels

Malls in the capital plan to put in place car sanitising kiosks, mats with sanitising liquid, thermal scanners, and hand sanitisers. Malls in the capital plan to put in place car sanitising kiosks, mats with sanitising liquid, thermal scanners, and hand sanitisers.

Malls, restaurants and places of worship in Delhi will be allowed to open from Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. However, hotels and banquet halls will remain shut, as they may have to be converted into Covid care facilities in the future.

The CM said on Sunday that Delhi was following guidelines set by the Centre. “Following the orders of the central government, the Delhi government has decided to open restaurants, shopping malls, and places of worship from tomorrow. The central government has issued specific guidelines regarding the opening of these places which include maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and others. All these guidelines prepared by the experts of the central government would be followed in Delhi…

“However, the government will take a call on opening banquet halls later as the number of Covid cases is rising, and there might be a need to take over the hotels and banquets to convert them into Covid care facilities,” he said.

Malls in the capital plan to put in place car sanitising kiosks, mats with sanitising liquid, thermal scanners, and hand sanitisers.

Restaurants will be allowed to have only up to 50% of their seating capacity. Restaurants in the city have so far been allowed to operate their kitchens only for takeaway and delivery services.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd